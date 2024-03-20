We got your March Madness right here — the taqueria El Farolito’s amateur soccer team El Farolito SC defeated the pro team Portland Timbers 2 Tuesday night in the first round of the US Open Cup.

The interesting thing about the US Open Cup, America's oldest ongoing soccer tournament that was established in 1914 and just started its 2024 tournament on Tuesday, is that it often pits pro teams against amateur teams. That means that any random amateur team could theoretically beat a pro team, or even win the whole tournament.

And the 2024 US Open Cup started its first round Tuesday with a supreme upset. The local amateur soccer club called El Farolito SC — yes, the soccer team affiliated with the El Farolito taqueria chain — upset the professional soccer team Portland Timbers 2 Tuesday night 2-1 in their 2024 US Open Cup opener, according to Soccer Bay Area.

(Portland Timbers 2 is the reserve squad of the Major League Soccer team the Portland Timbers. But Portland Timbers 2 is a paid, professional team, while El Farolito SC is an amateur team that plays their home games at Balboa Park).

While Portland took a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute, Yhoann Yabur tied the game with a header in the 51st minute (seen above). Striker Dembor Benson scored the winning goal in the 68th minute, also on a header.



“It’s been a great experience to travel and play at a beautiful venue against a young and talented squad,” El Farolito coach Santiago Lopez told Soccer Bay Area after the match (he’s the son of the late El Farolito founder ‘Don Chava’ Salvador Lopez). “We are eager to find out where we will play in the Second Round.”

They don’t know who they will play in the Second Round, but the game will be on either Tuesday, April 1, or Wednesday, April 2nd.

So could El Farolito SC goooooo all the way, and win the whole tournament over a host of professional teams? They have before, winning the 1993 US Open Cup, though under their previous name Club Deportivo Mexico.



And they do play before then, this Saturday, March 23 against the Sacramento Gold, in a non-tournament game at Boxer Stadium in Balboa Park.

You can watch Tuesday’s 2-1 El Farolito SC win in its entirety below.

