- It's going to be one of the coldest April days in years in the Bay Area today. Chilly winds from a cold-air mass will bring the temps down both at the coast and inland, and overnight lows could dip into the upper 30s in parts of the North Bay. [Chronicle]
- The California Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments today in the fight over developing People's Park in Berkeley. The case, known as Make UC a Good Neighbor v. The Regents of the University of California, is being heard in Los Angeles, hinges on whether the university properly considered alternative sites for a student housing development, and on the idea that people can be viewed as "pollution" in California's environmental impact law. [Berkeleyside]
- A 16-year-old Oakland girl believed to have been abducted was found safe early Wednesday, according to the CHP, after an Amber Alert was issued. [KRON4]
- The latest road collapse and closure on Highway 1 in Big Sur has officials once again talking about how long California can keep up this fight against nature, to maintain that road. [Chronicle]
- A 41-year-old Oakland man, Fares Abdo Al Eyani, was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to attempting to ship firearms to Oman out of the Port of Oakland. [KRON4]
- Unusually high voter turnout is expected in this year's San Francisco mayor's race — an election that typically happened in odd years and after a ballot measure two years ago will now happen in a general election year. [KPIX]
- Taiwan was hit with the strongest earthquake it's seen in 25 years, a 7.4M quake, that killed at least 9 people. [CNN]
Photo: PovertyScola/X