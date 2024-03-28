- Despite our high hopes for his comeback, the Giants cut 37-year-old fan favorite Pablo Sandoval after he did not hit particularly well in Spring Training. In other disheartening Giants news, they lost their opener to the Padres Thursday, 6-4. [CBS Sports]
- Meanwhile, the Oakland A’s home opener is tonight, but the team refused to open the parking lot because of a planned fan protest. The A’s play the Cleveland Guardians at 7:07 pm Thursday night, but refused to open the parking lot until 5 pm, because thousands of fans were there to protest the team’s move to Las Vegas and not attend the game. [Bay Area News Group]
- BART is touting a 62% increase in felony arrests aboard their trains after they beefed up the BART Police force. BART Police officers made 726 felony arrests in 2023, compared to 448 in 2022, and say they confiscated 49 illegal guns in 2023 too. [KPIX]
- With the Castro Theatre unavailable because of renovations, Frameline 2024 will have to be spread out at different neighborhood movie theaters, and they’re teasing a June 19 kick-off where they’ll be showing a movie on Castro Street. [48Hills]
- We now know that the long-delayed Hayes Valley Trader Joe’s will open “sometime in June,” though a specific date still has not been announced. [SFGate]
- The Cinderella run of the El Farolito soccer team will continue, as they just got their next game scheduled in the US Open Cup, and they’ll face Fresno-based Central Valley Fuego FC on Tuesday, April 2 at 7:30 pm at UC Merced. [@elfarolito_npsl via Twitter]
