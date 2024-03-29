- A man was arrested by San Jose police this morning after exchanging gunfire with them during a welfare check. The incident happened around 4:56 am in the area of Ross Avenue and Leigh Avenue. [KRON4]
- Settlement money from vape company Juul will cover the salaries of 76 nurses, counselors and health educators in the SF Unified School District next year, and the district says it will use the funds to cover the costs of existing roles, so those resources can be diverted to other areas that need it. [Chronicle]
- An arrest has been made in a Wednesday freeway shooting that occurred on I-880 northbound in Union City, shattering a driver's passenger-side window. [KRON4]
- The parking lot outside the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday night was a "sea of green and gold," with fans protesting the A's move to Las Vegas, but some 13,000 fans still attended the Opening Day game, which the A's lost 8-0 to the Cleveland Guardians. [KRON4]
- A Biden campaign fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in New York City last night, featuring Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, raised a record-high $25 million. [Associated Press]
- If you were listening to Cowboy Carter last night like millions of other people, CNN has the story about Dolly Parton urging Beyoncé to cover "Jolene," and all of Beyoncé's new lyrics to the song. [CNN]
- Actor Louis Gossett Jr., who won an Academy Award for 1982's An Officer and a Gentlemen, has died at age 87. [Associated Press]
Photo: Jordan Whitfield