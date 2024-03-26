A fairly significant power outage left thousands in the dark Tuesday morning across a northern swath of San Francisco.

PG&E's outage map is reporting thousands of customers without power across multiple neighborhoods Tuesday in San Francisco including Russian Hill, Fisherman's Wharf, Pacific Heights, the Marina, Cow Hollow, the Inner Richmond, Lake Street, and the entire Presidio.

KRON4 put the number of customers affected at 14,000, but we have not received confirmation from PG&E on how many were affected.

As of 9:30 am, the outage picture appeared to be improving on PG&E's outage map, but customers were still without power around Lafayette Park and along the Laguna Street corridor in Pacific Heights, as well as in the Presidio, and along Clement Street in the Inner Richmond between Arguello and Funston avenues.

Update: The Chronicle reported after 10 am that around 8,000 customers were still without power, and PG&E put the estimate for power restoration at 4:45 pm.

Another morning outage struck earlier this month that impacted Lower Pac Heights as well as Japantown, part of the Fillmore, and Lower Nob Hill.

Recent outages that PG&E tied to weather events and aging equipment have left customers in the city's western neighborhoods in the dark. This prompted a special hearing last month that was called by Supervisor Myrna Melgar to look into the problem.