The deaths of a couple found in their Portola District home Sunday evening are being attributed to a murder-suicide.

As KTVU reports via an unnamed police source, the couple was found by police around 8:44 pm Sunday, following a report of a gunshot.

The incident occurred inside a home on Dwight Street near San Bruno Avenue.

The couple has been identified as Oscar Picazo and Florinda "Flo" Picazo, who were both in their late 40s. Oscar Picazo was a 29-year employee of Recology, as their daughter Jazmin tells KTVU. Flo Picazo worked as a 911 dispatcher for the city, which she had done since 2008.

Jazmin Picazo said she wanted her parents to be remembered as "incredible human beings."

The couple leaves behind four adult children, and a grandson who was born last year.

Photos on Facebook suggest the couple were avid 49ers fans.

Police are reportedly still piecing together what transpired on Sunday, and no motive or circumstance for the shooting has been shared.

Police have yet to publicly confirm any details of what happened, beyond that two deaths occurred.

Photo via Facebook