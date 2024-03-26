- Golden Gate Bridge toll fares are going up again, in July. A new fare hike was just approved by the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway & Transportation District board which will bring most drivers' fares to $10.25, and FasTrak drivers' fares to $9.25. [KRON4]
- The major national news item this morning is that a huge section of a bridge in Baltimore has collapsed after being struck by a container ship. The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after the ship struck one of its pillars around 1:30 am local time; at least six people remain unaccounted for after vehicles plunged into the water, but a mayday call helped authorities limit traffic onto the bridge just before the accident. [Associated Press]
- A two-day strike began Monday at Daly City's Seton Medical Center, with around 400 nurses and hospital workers striking over healthcare benefits. Also, nurses across Santa Clara County are planning a three-day strike in April over wages, benefits, and staffing levels. [NBC Bay Area]
- San Francisco police say they made an arrest last week in connection with a January homicide on Berry Street in Mission Bay. Police arrested 20-year-old Ranjeet Dodds in San Jose and booked him on suspicion of murder, in connection with the shooting which also left a second man injured. [KPIX]
- The 23-year-old Berkeley woman accused of fatally stabbing her mother last week, Gabriella Rebecca Riemer, will be arraigned on Thursday. [NBC Bay Area]
- Marin County officials say there has been an outbreak of whooping cough in southern Marin that may have begun at Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley. [Bay Area News Group]
- Trader Joe's has raised the price on bananas for the first time in over two decades — from 19 cents apiece to 23 cents apiece — due to raised costs. [KPIX]
Photo: Ziggy Stone