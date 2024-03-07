- More than 4,000 PG&E customers in the middle of San Francisco unexpectedly lost power Thursday morning around 7:13 a.m. The outage was affecting parts of Japantown, the Western Addition, Lower Pacific Heights, Cathedral Hill, the Tenderloin, and Lower Nob Hill — see the outage map below. [KPIX]
- The Union Square North Face store at 180 Post Street is reportedly going to close in two weeks. [BrokeAss Stuart]
- A person on the tracks between Ashby and Downtown Berkeley stations was delaying some BART service Thursday morning. [KRON4]
- A pair of House Democrats are investigating whether Russia is now using SpaceX's Starlink satellites against Ukraine in the war. [Bloomberg]
- The seismic sensor station on the Farallon Islands, off the San Francisco coast, has recently gotten upgraded sensors to assist with the ShakeAlert network, thanks to funding from the state and the U.S. Geological Survey. [KPIX]
- A Grocery Outlet has just opened in a former CVS space in Marin City, providing the underserved community with a grocery store. [KRON4]
- An examination of the brain of the gunman in the mass shooting in Maine in October found "profound" damage that likely came from exposure to military weapons blasts. [New York Times]