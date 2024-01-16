The Mission Bay neighborhood has seen two fatal shootings in the span of just one week, meaning that the first two homicides of 2024 in San Francisco both occurred within blocks of each other, about seven days apart.

The SFPD is reportedly investigating a shooting that happened Sunday just after midnight on the 100 block of Berry Street. Berry Street is a four-block street that runs parallel to Mission Creek Channel, and is lined on both sides by newish, four-story residential buildings.

No information about the victim has been released, except that he was male. As the Chronicle reports via the SFPD, while the victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and ultimately died at the hospital, a second victim was treated at the scene for a non-life-threatening wound.

The police have not discussed any circumstances around or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked, as always, to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, starting the message with "SFPD."

This was the city's second homicide of the year to date, the first having occurred across the channel and about six blocks away, near the Chase Center, on January 6.

The victim in that shooting was identified as 27-year-old Kevin Quintanilla of San Mateo County.