- The man who was the driver of the BMW that was involved in that fatal wrong-way crash at the MacArthur Maze last week in Oakland has been identified. The victim, who collided with two alleged burglars escaping a police chase out of El Cerrito driving the wrong way up a ramp from the Bay Bridge toll plaza, has been ID'd as 57-year-old David Lee Weiner of Lafayette. [ABC 7]
- Also, the brothers who were attacked by a mountain lion in El Dorado County over the weekend, one of them fatally, have been identified. The deceased brother has been identified as 21-year-old Taylen Robert Claude Brooks of Mt. Aukum, and his 18-year-old brother Wyatt Brooks is expected to survive after being treated for injuries to the face. [KTVU]
- In a filing by federal prosecutors ahead of a sentencing hearing for former FCI Dublin correctional officers Nakie Nunley, the feds are asking a judge to sentence Nunley to six years for having illegal sexual relationships with seven women in the prison. The sentence would be slightly longer than one that was given to former warden Ray J. Garcia. [KTVU]
- Expect some more weather this week, with rain arriving Wednesday and even more rain coming with an atmospheric river on Friday. [Chronicle]
- ICYMI, Saturday's intermittent rain led to a double rainbow glowing over the Castro and Mission District. [SFist]
- An 18-year-old Santa Rosa resident, Carlos Delara, was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly driving recklessly around the city and ultimately crashing head-on with a Honda on Highway 12, injuring the 70-year-old driver of the Honda as well as two teenage passengers in his car. [KRON4]
- A 50-year-old Santa Rosa woman, Tina M. Cabudoy, was arrested last week by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly embezzling $300,000 from a San Carlos tech company where she worked. [KRON4]
- The falcons atop the UC Berkeley Campanile tower, Annie and Archie, now have four eggs to incubate over the next month, and Hatch Day 2024 is expected around April 23 or 24. [Berkeleyside]
- Donald Trump's still-not-very-popular social media venture Truth Social is hitting the stock market Tuesday as part of the SPAC it was started under, which will now be called Trump Media & Technology Group — and the stock ticker name will be DJT, his initials. [CBS News]