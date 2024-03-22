- Federal data released Friday shows that California has the highest unemployment rate in the country, although San Francisco is still slightly below the national average. In February, California saw a rise in its unemployment rate to 5.3% — a 0.1 percentage point increase that meant we overtook Nevada, which previously held the record. [Chronicle]
- Mayor London Breed made good on her promise to send Dungeness crab to the mayor of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. Breed had bet she would send Dungeness crab out to Missouri if the Giants lost, and Lucas said he would send barbecue if the Chiefs lost. [Twitter]
- The family of four tragically killed in a devastating crash in San Francisco's West Portal neighborhood released their initial statement regarding the loss on Friday and asked for privacy. The driver responsible for the collision was also discharged from the hospital and taken into police custody. [KTVU]
- A 25-year-old San Francisco woman, Savannah Church, was sentenced to two years in prison for her involvement in an organized retail theft spree. She apparently stole over $40,000 worth of merchandise from Walgreens, Sephora, and Bath & Body Works stores between April and September in 2023. [KRON4]
- A Hayward man allegedly stabbed his wife to death inside their apartment on Thursday afternoon, and fled the scene before turning himself in three hours later. [KRON4]
- The New York Times wrote about a public project in which people are turning old newspaper boxes into free Blockbuster lending libraries, and there are some in the Bay Area. [NYT / Free Blockbuster website]
Feature image via Unsplash/Daniel Abadia.