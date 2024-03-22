The knives are out in San Francisco these last couple weeks, as a Friday morning Mission District stabbing was the city’s seventh in 11 days, and four of them happened in the Mission District.

We receive news from KRON4 that there was a 5 am stabbing in the Mission District Friday morning, which happened at 24th and Mission streets. The victim apparently had a verbal altercation with a man he did not know, who then stabbed him. The unnamed victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

While that just seems like normal news, it comes amidst a troubling trend. KRON4 separately reported on Tuesday of this week that San Francisco had seen five stabbings in an eight-day span, beginning on March 12. One of these was fatal, a 9 am Wednesday, March 13 burglary and stabbing on the 100 block of Appleton Avenue, in which the suspect was arrested after a car chase that ended in Oakland.

Two other stabbing left the victims with life-threatening injuries: a Saturday, March 16 stabbing at 16th Street and Rondel Place, and the stabbing of a woman this past Tuesday morning at 2:06 am at 20th Street and South Van Ness Avenue.

KRON4 also describes a Tuesday, March 12 stabbing of a 28-year-old man at 25th and Capp streets, and a 9 pm stabbing this past Sunday night at Post and Hyde streets, for which there are five Hispanic male suspects. In both of those stabbings, the victims suffered non life-threatening injuries.

And we brought you the news this week that there was a late Tuesday night stabbing on an Oakland-bound BART train. That victim exited the train at the Embarcadero, before it got to Oakland. The victim was stabbed with a box-cutter, and appeared to have suffered only superficial injuries.

All told, that makes seven San Francisco stabbings in the 11-day period between March 12 and March 22.

Arrests have not been made in most of these incidents. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: Nobuyuki Kondo via Wikimedia Commons