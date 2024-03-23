- Elementary school students found a fossil arm bone while playing in the woods near the Santa Cruz mountains. Experts identified the fossil as likely belonging to an ancient sloth, specifically a 2,000-pound Jefferson’s ground sloth, Megalonyx jeffersonii. [KRON4]
- Six Bay Area men, including one Hayward high school teacher, were arrested for child exploitation crimes during a sting operation run by Contra Costa police in late February. Four out of the six men arrested have already been charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney, and the authorities are reviewing the cases against the other two. [KRON4]
- The Golden Gate Bridge toll is going up again. Transit officials just approved a 50-cent increase, starting this July, with more annual 50-cent incremental increases every July through 2028, when the toll will cost over $11. [Chronicle]
- A Monterey County hiker was found deceased at the bottom of a waterfall on Friday after she went missing earlier in the week. 30-year-old Caroline Meister had been hiking in the Carmel Valley on the Horse Pasture Trail, and her injuries were consistent with a fall down a cliff. [Chronicle]
- The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SPUC) is now providing a $1,000 rebate to residents who buy electric bikes at participating local bike stores. You can check if you’re eligible and apply here. [KPIX]
- President Joe Biden signed a $1.2 trillion package of spending bills on Saturday, following its passage by Congress just hours earlier. This new bill ended the threat of a partial government shutdown. [AP]
Feature image via Unsplash/Chris Lawton.