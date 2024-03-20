- Mary Fong Lau, the 78-year-old woman accused of vehicular manslaughter in last Saturday's West Portal crash that killed three members of a family, has issued a statement through her lawyer. The statement says, in part, "While it’s understandable to seek more information regarding the causes of this devastating accident, Ms. Lau and her family respectfully request privacy during this difficult time as investigators continue to gather relevant information." [KTVU]
- A new report from the BART Office of the Inspector General found that three BART employees were claiming to do 10-hour shifts but spent much or portions of those shifts at home. These employees all had roles not condusive to remote work, and they have been accused of time theft. [KRON4]
- An investigation into a freeway shooting, reported around 8:45 pm Tuesday, briefly shut down I-80 westbound in Contra Costa County near the McBryde Avenue off-ramp. [KPIX]
- A 55-year-old domestic violence suspect in Petaluma, John Rector, engaged police in a standoff at an area motel last week which ended with him dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say. [KPIX]
- A police officer in Campbell fatally shot a domestic violence suspect Tuesday morning following an exchange of gunfire. [KTVU]
- A suspected "prolific" burglar has been arrested in San Mateo County — the sheriff's office has not given his name, but says he is a 54-year-old Redwood City man, and this arrest comes after a months-long investigation. [Bay City News]
- A three-judge panel at the U.S Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, in New Orleans, is considering the constitutionality of a law passed in Texas that would allow it to be the first state to detain and prosecute (and deport) migrants who cross illegally into it. [New York Times]
