- Get ready — SF supervisor candidates are already gearing up for election season, with progressive San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan holding her first re-election event on Saturday. She's facing a difficult campaign — she's running against moderate Marjan Philhour, but her voting district (mostly the Richmond neighborhood) has been redrawn to include some more conservative areas like Sea Cliff, so makes sense she's getting started early. [Chronicle]
- A 43-year-old Solano County man, Demetri Moore, was arrested this week for two separate fatal shootings in the Tenderloin in 2022 and 2023. SFPD had identified Moore as the suspect and put out a crime bulletin about him, when officers saw him walking through the neighborhood again and arrested him. [KPIX]
- The only free camping spot in Big Sur, San Carpoforo Beach, has banned camping and fires for the next two years. The US Forest Service is blaming campers for leaving trash behind and the damage it does to sensitive species in Big Sur. [KRON4]
- Basketball all-timers, Steph Curry and LeBron James, faced off Saturday, as Steph’s returned to the Warriors lineup post-injury. He scored 31 points, and despite LeBron’s 40, the Warriors pulled ahead, but a bunch of last-minute officiating made people mad. [AP / Washington Post]
- In more sports news, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, after being cut by the Las Vegas Raiders, is heading back to California after signing a one-year deal to be the backup quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams this week. [KPIX]
- At a rally in Ohio, former president and current 2024 Republican nominee Donald Trump unsettlingly warned of a "bloodbath" if he loses in November as he campaigned for Senate candidate Bernie Moreno near Dayton Saturday. [KPIX]
Feature image via Unsplash/Patrick Perkins.