- I-680 southbound reopened Monday morning after a weekend closure for repair work. The freeway reopened an hour and a half ahead of scheduled, and Caltrans says the weekend closure saved drivers 30 nights of closures. [KRON4]
- United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby sent out a letter to customers Monday saying that the recent string of in-flight problems with the company's planes have been "important reminders of the importance of safety." Kirby added, "While they are all unrelated, I want you to know that these incidents have our attention and have sharpened our focus." [KPIX]
- Two people and a dog had to be rescued from a cliff at Fort Funston Sunday evening after the tide came in and they became trapped. [Bay City News]
- The number of homes on the market in San Francisco just hit a 13-year high, with inventory of homes for sale now 20 percent higher than before the pandemic. [Socketsite]
- Petaluma was hit with a bipping spree Saturday night in which 30 cars were broken into across the city in multiple locations. [KTVU]
- More Bay Area skiers are opting to fly to resorts in Utah and Colorado rather than fight the traffic and crowds in Tahoe. [Chronicle]
