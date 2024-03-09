- Daylight savings is upon us. Clocks will spring forward overnight on Sunday, March 10, finally giving us some longer, sunnier evenings. [KPIX]
- San Francisco's Union Square is hosting its sixth annual Tulip Day this Saturday, which will feature a garden with over 80,000 colorful tulips, because it's Flower Bulb Day. The event, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., is free, and attendees can receive up to eight complimentary tulips. [ABC7]
- SF is also hosting the Laver Cup tennis tournament at Chase Center in 2025, as announced by tennis legend Roger Federer, a co-creator of the event. Federer, who is visiting for the first time, gave an interview and credited the city's sports teams, such as the Golden State Warriors, for elevating the city's status as a destination for sports fans. [NBC Sports]
- San Francisco Animal Care & Control’s dog shelter said that it was at full capacity on Friday, and urged potential pet owners to adopt. The shelter is waiving adoption fees for dogs over five months old, and you can see the dogs here. [KRON4]
- BART is finally coming to East San Jose. The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) approved the project to connect the Eastridge Transit Center there to the Milpitas BART station via elevated light railt, despite concerns over the new cost estimate (which is about $122 million over budget). [Mercury News]
- A motorcyclist fatally crashed in Golden Gate Park, at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Music Concourse Drive, on Friday afternoon. Emergency responders arrived on the scene around 3:20 p.m., and despite life-saving efforts, pronounced the rider dead at the scene. [Chronicle]
- A car crashed head-on with an AC Transit bus in Oakland Friday afternoon, injuring 14 people, 2 critically. The collision happened near 54th Avenue and International Boulevard in East Oakland. [ABC7]
The number of patients needing medical aid or transport at 54th & International Blvd is now 14. Occupants from all three of the vehicles involved (including the bus) suffered varying levels of injuries. OFD, @oaklandpoliceca and @FalckAlCo all on scene. https://t.co/d18qAPkQBb pic.twitter.com/ykJK7sH7sN— Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) March 9, 2024
Feature image via Flower Bulb Day.