- Another batch of election tallies from Tuesday’s local elections dropped this afternoon, and the SF Department of Elections now projects that turnout will end up at about 43%, which is still pretty low. The razor-thin advantage of the Prop A affordable housing bond slipped somewhat to 68.5% (it needs 66% to pass), but the moderate dominance of the DCCC results remains largely unchanged. [Examiner]
- After we learned today that a United Airlines flight out of SFO lost a tire Thursday morning, we’re now discovering that another United flight from Hawaii experienced engine failure before landing at SFO. The incident apparently happened Monday, and the crew declared an emergency over the engine failure about an hour before landing, but it landed safely. [Chronicle]
- Fresh off begging for a government bailout, tech investor Ron Conway apparently wants to change the government in Oakland, as he’s listed as one of the “top funders” of the Recall Sheng Thao campaign. The dollar amounts of Conway’s contributions are not detailed, because those disclosures are not yet required, but Ron Conway and his brother Chris are listed as the campaign’s “official top funders.” [Oaklandside]
- The CPUC has approved another PG&E rate hike, which will only average about $5 a month, but it comes on the heels of an average $39 rate hike that was just applied in January. [NBC Bay Area]
- The SFPD voided a search warrant against the local activist website IndyBay, after someone posted to that site an apparent admission that they’d vandalized windows at the San Francisco Police Credit Union. [Mission Local]
- Boichik Bagels in Berkeley claims to have been targeted by anti-semitic graffiti that says “Israel Baby Killer,” though it's currently unclear if those graffiti stencils on the sidewalk outside the shop were actually directed at Boichik Bagels. [Chronicle]
