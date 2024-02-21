- Police in Hercules arrested two suspects Monday who allegedly committed a robbery at a Home Depot while leaving an infant in their parked car. A search of the car also came up with a gun and a large quantity of marijuana, as well as bottles of the antihistamine promethazine with no prescription labels. [KRON4]
- The suspect in Tuesday's fatal shooting at a Santa Clara apartment complex has been identified as 24-year-old Sergio Colin Gomez, and the victim was a three-year-old boy, the son of Gomez's girlfriend. [KTVU]
- During the final debate last night between the candidates for Dianne Feinstein's former Senate seat, Rep. Katie Porter came out swinging for Rep. Adam Schiff, who is leading in polls — as she is trailing Republican Steve Garvey. [Bay Area News Group]
- We can expect some sunny moments today, but also possibly a few rain showers, as the last dregs of this storm system pass through the Bay Area. [Chronicle]
- During the height of the rainstorm Tuesday, the Russian River was about two feet below flood stage in Gurneville, and the Sonoma County Fire District used the opportunity to conduct rescue drills on the water for practice. [KPIX]
- An organized retail theft suspect who was recognized by authorities after a Stonestown Galleria theft on January 29 was arrested last week by US marshals as she was getting off a plane in Honolulu. [KPIX]
- California is conducting its first ever survey of LGBTQ older adults, in order to better understand what services the state could be providing. [Chronicle]
Photo: Ethan Dow