The Swedish crown princess visited San Francisco Tuesday night to inaugurate a new Swedish consulate — and rub elbows with some of San Francisco’s political elite.

Crown Princess Victoria is the heir apparent to the Swedish throne, as the eldest child of current King Carl XVI Gustaf. The visit was meant to “broaden and develop relations with California in innovation, green transition and emerging technologies with a focus on artificial intelligence,” according to the Swedish Royal Court.

Victoria visited Sacramento earlier in the day to meet Governor Gavin Newsom and sign an official partnership agreement for climate change action, between California and Sweden, per the Chronicle. She also reportedly attended a reception with Swedes living in the Bay Area and did some sight-seeing, a la the Queen of Genovia in the Princess Diaries.

Image of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel of Sweden visit the Golden Gate Viewpoint during their San Francisco Bay Area tour on February 19, 2024 in Sausalito, California. Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images.

In San Francisco, she presided over the grand opening of a large Swedish Consulate General office on Market Street and the appointment of an official diplomat, a Swedish career diplomat named Anna Lekvall. As Lekvall told the Chronicle, “We have so much in common, San Francisco and Sweden … We share a lot of values and we want to work together.”

Before this, the Swedish consulate was located in a smaller office on Sansome Street run by an “honorary consul,” typically a local volunteer post.

SF Mayor London Breed and even House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi attended the opening ceremony, as British gossip rag, the Daily Mail, breathlessly covered (in case you’re interested in what everyone was wearing and what that symbolized). The City Hall dome was also lit up in the same blue color as the Swedish flag.

But the rain hampered some plans, per the Chronicle, when the City Hall steps were too slick for the royalty to walk up to Breed’s office for a meeting.

Top image: Mayor of San Francisco London Breed, Anna Lekvall, Consul General of Sweden in San Francisco, Johan Forssell, Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden onstage during the Inaugural Reception of the New Consulate General of Sweden in San Francisco at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music on February 20, 2024 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images.