- In a new customer support document, Apple has officially put to rest the notion that you should put an iPhone in a bag of rice if the device has water damage. “Don’t put your iPhone in a bag of rice,” Apple declared in the document. “Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone.” [Gizmodo]
- A bunch of tech CEOs who made a big stink about leaving San Francisco during the pandemic are now, you know, moving back to San Francisco. A recent Wall Street Journal article highlights that notorious San Francisco “exodus” guy and Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund general partner Keith Rabois has moved back part-time, and several other tech bigwigs have moved back full-time. [SFGate]
- A Princeton professor has written a new book about the 2019 killing of 19-year-old Luis “Sito” Quinonez at an ARCO station in San Francisco. Anthropology professor Laurence Ralph’s new book Sito: An American Teenager and the City That Failed Him is also an analysis of Mission District gang culture and the city’s juvenile justice system. [Chronicle]
- An Antioch man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for killing beloved Pittsburg youth basketball coach Pittsburg Rafael Lopez during a botched 2019 marijuana robbery, though at least one other suspect is still at large. [Bay Area News Group]
- Graffiti has popped up at Oakland's Lake Merritt saying “Fuck Israel” and “Long Live Hamas,” and officials are investigating it as a possible hate crime. [KTVU]
- SFPD arranged the arrest of a suspected notorious organized retail theft suspect in Hawaii, and the arrest was carried out by US Marshals at the Honolulu Airport. [KRON4]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist