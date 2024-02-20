- Police in Santa Clara arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting early Tuesday at the Riley Square apartment complex on Poinciana Drive. Neighbors heard shots fired and police arriving, and there are no details about the victim, or their relationship to the shooter. [KTVU]
- You can expect more "periods of moderate to locally heavy rain" today as well as possible thunder as the last of this latest storm passes through the Bay Area. [Chronicle]
- A 19-year-old Oakland woman, Majesta Mack, has been charged with hit-and-run and driving drunk without a valid license after a fatal December 18 collision in San Leandro that killed pedestrian Toña Marie Fragoso. [Bay Area News Group]
- Thousands of people lost power in East Santa Rosa on Monday night amid a severe thunderstorm cell. [SantaRosaFire/X]
- SF Supervisor Matt Dorsey is introducing an initiative this morning called Read to Recovery that will enlist libraries in helping to combat the city's drug crisis. [NBC Bay Area]
- A Vallejo woman who was last seen alive in 1992 has been identified through familial DNA as the same person whose skeletel remains were found in a Healdsburg creekbed in August 1993. [Bay Area News Group]
- President Biden is/was doing fundraisers in SF and Mountain View today and tomorrow, and the Times notes that his ability to raise money has been a bright spot amid his slumping poll numbers. [New York Times]
Photo: Marnee Wohlfort