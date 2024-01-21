- Niners fans rejoiced as the team pulled ahead in their playoff game against the Green Bay Packers in the last few minutes to win at Levi's Stadium Saturday. That means that next week, SF will host the winner of Sunday's Detroit Lions-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game for the NFC Championship game. [ABC7]
- Someone on Reddit noticed that in the past 21 years, the Niners either make the playoffs and get to the NFC Championship Game, or miss the playoffs entirely. At least they're consistent. [NBC Sports]
- Want to go to the NFC Championship game? You can apparently still find some tickets to the game below face value on resale sites, SFGATE reports.
- BART had a rough Saturday. An equipment failure at Oakland’s MacArthur stadium and a person on the tracks near West Oakland halted transbay trains and snarled East Bay transit for a few hours Saturday evening. [KNTV / X]
- The annual anti-abortion Walk for Life rally and march took place in downtown San Francisco Saturday, despite the rain. It prompted street closures and bus reroutes, and predictably, also drew a crowd of pro-abortion counterprotesters. [Chronicle]
- Another victim of the Half Moon Bay airplane crash last Sunday has been identified as 27-year-old SF resident, Isaac Zimmern. However, authorities have still not found his body, nor those of two other occupants, including the pilot. [Mercury News]
- We’re approaching the one-year anniversary of the Half Moon Bay mass shooting. Farmworkers spoke with the Mercury News about what’s changed (and what hasn’t) since the massacre brought difficult living conditions to light.
- The Palestinian death toll from the war between Israel and Hamas has soared past 25,000, said Palestinian authorities, as Israeli officials say fighting is likely to continue for several more months. [CBS]
Feature image of Brock Purdy at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024, by Michael Owens/Getty Images.