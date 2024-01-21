Get ready for some more wild weather starting Sunday through the middle of the week, as a parade of storms sweeps into the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said to expect heavy rains and gusty winds overnight Sunday through Monday morning, throughout the SF Peninsula, South Bay, North Bay, East Bay, and Santa Cruz. Thunderstorms are possible, with potential lighting.

San Francisco will see scattered rain throughout Sunday day, which will intensify by night, per NWS. Residents can expect to receive between a half-inch and three-quarters of an inch overnight. These rains have prompted a coastal flood watch for San Francisco overnight Sunday, as minor bayside flooding is anticipated during high tide cycles. NWS is also warning of high winds, possibly causing downed branches and trees, meaning potential hazards on roadways or damage to power lines.

The North Bay hills and Santa Cruz mountains will receive the most rain in the region, with a forecast of up to 3 inches of precipitation, according to KPIX. The South Bay could see about an inch of rain, and the East Bay about 0.75 inches.

The North Bay is also under flood watch and wind advisories. The region already has saturated soil, prompting concerns about flash flooding of roads and streams, as well as potential shallow landslides.

Tahoe could get up to 3 feet of snow at the higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada mountains, as KTVU reported.

In the Bay Area, heavy rains should pause by Monday midday, though scattered showers may continue. The heavier rains are expected to resume by Wednesday.

Feature image via Unsplash/Liv Bruce.