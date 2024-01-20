A new fancy bar has replaced another fancy bar in the Mission, there's a new focaccia pizza and drinks spot in the Presidio, and a new pop-up bar is arriving at a museum in the Dogpatch.

One of SFist's faves of the last couple years, Liliana — the cocktail bar and casual restaurant attached to Michelin-starred Osito — has closed and given way to a different concept they're calling The Bar at Osito. The new bar provides pre- and post-dinner options for diners at Osito, like seafood towers and house-made charcuterie to go with cocktails, or post-dinner nightcaps with cheese selections by Osito cheesemonger Wilmer Ruiz. There's also caviar service and fondue, and would make for a good casual date spot, just like Liliana — with all those cozy, wood-paneled vibes. Find reservations here, Tuesday to Saturday, or walk-ins are welcome as well.

A couple weeks back SFist noted the opening of Il Parco in the Presidio, and that happened officially this past Monday. The fast-casual spot from the owner of Colibri Mexican Bistro offers wine, beer, cocktails, and focaccia pizzas, as well as salads, sandwiches, and picnic items for taking out to the Tunnel Tops, Crissy Field, or the beach. There are also breakfast items and coffee available, should you find yourself in the Presidio some spring morning.

First Lady Jill Biden brought her celebrity spotlight to Popi's Oysterette in the Marina, when she dined this week at the one-year-old oyster bar and seafood spot from Top Chef alum Melissa Perfit. (You may recall Perfit's short-lived Union Square restaurant Ayala from before the pandemic, and it should be noted her green tomatillo cioppino can now be found at Popi's.) Biden's entourage took a table for 16 on zero notice Wednesday afternoon, sitting down at 2 p.m. — and the First Lady ordered the crab roll. Biden was en route to a fundraiser in Healdsburg, and we previously got the misinformation that she was landing at Santa Rosa Airport that afternoon.

An In-N-Out Burger next to Oakland Airport in East Oakland has become a noted epicenter of crime, as the Chronicle reports. Police have logged 1,335 incidents in the vicinity of the restaurant in the last five years, including 1,174 car break-ins, and an incident in which every car lined up at the drive-through was robbed at gunpoint.

A once-a-month pop-up bar is opening at the Institute for Contemporary Art in Dogpatch. It's called 901 Lounge, from the bar pop-up outfit Called Tails, and it will be happening on the final Friday of every month, with the first one being January 26. $17 tickets are on sale now, and the ticket gets you one cocktail, gratuity included — and all the cocktails on offer are at that ticket link.

Mission Burgers, the pop-up, is ending its residency at Teeth (2323 Mission Street), and the bar will be getting a new food menu. Fear not, though, Teeth fans, there will still be totchos and burgers on the menu.

After 18 years, fried-fish and lobster-roll spot Woodhouse Fish Co. is closing its original location at Church and Market streets. The owners, brothers Rowan and Dylan MacNiven, say they plan to focus their attention on the other Woodhouse location of Fillmore Street in Pac Heights, as they tell Eater.

It also looks like Cadillac Bar & Grill (44 9th Street) has finally given up the ghost. The throwback Tex-Mex spot opened with the flurry of new businesses in the ground-floor of the building formerly known as the Twitter Building over a decade ago, and it was the last remaining spot to hold on, but a tipster alerted Eater that the phone's been disconnected and a sign on the door says it is "temporarily closed."

And sad news out of Noe Valley: Neighborhood Italian stable Bacca is shutting its doors after 31 years. As owner Sharri Dominici tells the Chronicle, Bacca's last day will be January 31, and she plans to open a new restaurant in the space, which will not be Italian, in mid-March.

Tablehopper has a review of Gumbo Social, which opened about eight months ago in the former Frisco Fried space in the Bayview (5176 Third Street). Chef-owner Dontaye Ball's restaurant grew out of a popular pop-up, and he's been slinging several varieties of gumbo at his brick-and-mortar, including a vegan version that replaces the meat and seafood with fried jackfruit, mushrooms, and hearts of palm. There's also a Big Black Brunch po’boy with shrimp and his special Social Sauce, red beans and rice made with duck, and the roux for the signature chicken and sausage gumbo gets an addition of brown butter for extra depth.

Top image: A seafood tower at The Bar at Osito, courtesy of the restaurant.