Details are few as of now, but at least four people are dead in Half Moon Bay in two shootings, one of which may have occurred at a cannabis farm.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office reported via tweet that deputies respond to the scene or scenes at 3:48 p.m. Monday, and that "multiple victims" were found in the vicinity of Highway 92 and the city limits of Half Moon Bay.

A suspect in a red SUV is reportedly at large, per ABC 7. ABC 7 also reports that one of the shooting locations is Mountain Mushroom Farm on San Mateo Road, which is known to locals as a marijuana farm.

Another address mentioned by Cal Fire is 2125 Cabrillo Highway, which is the location of Concord Farms.

KTVU reported via state Senator Josh Becker that there were at least four victims in the shootings, and NBC Bay Area also reported the victim count as four, but the number of victims has not been confirmed.

Motorists are being told to avoid Highway 92, Highway 1, and Highway 35 as a manhunt appears underway.