- A third arrest has been made in the shooting death of former Colma police officer Kevin Nishita, who at the time of his killing was providing security for a KRON4 news camera team. A third suspect had been at large since the November 2021 shooting, and that suspect Laron Marques Gilbert, who's suspected of being the getaway driver, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Kansas City, Missouri, according to a Thursday statement. [KTVU]
For years Pacifica’s Gaspar de Portola statue has been the subject of controversy because of its connection to the history of colonization and the Spanish explorer it featured. This morning it was taken down.— Coastside News (@CNGI_news) January 18, 2024
- As seen above, a controversial statue of Spanish explorer Gaspar de Portolá was removed in Pacifica on Thursday morning. Native American advocates have wanted the statue gone for years, saying “Gaspar de Portola was not the hero that people were led to believe when his statue was first erected,” and “We cannot move forward as long as we continue to idolize a past that celebrates the beginning of genocide.” [Pacifica Tribune]
- SF’s former Westfield Centre mall has lost yet another tenant, this time the jeans and apparel retailer Madewell. For those keeping score at home, this is the mall’s fifth store closure announced in January alone. [Chronicle]
- In other ‘big businesses surrendering their properties’ news, the in-receivership SF Hilton and Parc 55 hotels have hired a new general manager, hotel manager, executive chef, and director of marketing while their bank tries to find a new owner. [SF Business Times]
- An unidentified person was struck and killed by a northbound Caltrain at 11:33 a.m. Thursday at the Hayward Park station in San Mateo. [KRON4]
- Congress has yet again approved another stopgap funding measure to keep the federal government open temporarily, a process that will likely repeat itself every month or two until the November presidential election. [NBC Bay Area]
