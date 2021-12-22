Two individuals have been arrested in the Nov. 24 fatal shooting of TV news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita, and a third suspect is still being sought.

Nishita was guarding a KRON4 news crew on assignment in Oakland, covering the retail theft story, on the afternoon of November 24 when he was shot during the course of a robbery. As has happened a half dozen or more times in recent years, thieves were trying to steal expensive camera equipment from the crew — which has necessitated their hiring private security whenever they are on assignment. Three days later, on November 27, Nishita died from his wounds.

As KRON4 reports, Oakland police have been seeking a white 2004-2008 Acura TL with a sunroof and no front license plate, and now they say that one suspect they've identified is the owner of the vehicle. The vehicle was recovered several weeks ago by police. Both that suspect and a second suspect were already in custody on unrelated charges when police connected them to Nishita's shooting.

Nishita worked for Star Security, a firm that contracted with multiple news outlets to guard news crews, including KPIX.

"He was a part of our news family. The loss is just tremendous," said KPIX reporter Maria Cid Medina in comments following Nishita’s death. "The entire TV market is feeling the loss — in San Francisco and in the Bay Area."

Nishita also previously worked as a police officer, working for the Oakland Housing Authority, Hayward Police, San Jose Police, and the Colma Police departments. And when his body was transferred across the Bay earlier this month for burial, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies paid their respects.

The two suspects in custody were not named, and Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said in a news conference that investigators are "closing in on" the third suspect.

"We continue to work on the case and work with the district attorney’s office on charging," Armstrong said, per KPIX. "We feel strongly that we have identified a third suspect as well that we are seeking right now with the help of our law enforcement partners. We are closing in on this investigation."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the OPD's Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.

