We have two more closures to add to the list of retailers leaving the former Westfield mall in downtown San Francisco.

Not long after news came last week that Adidas was closing its only SF store, in a street-facing space at the San Francisco Centre mall, we have two more clothing-store closures to rack up at the center.

J. Crew, which filed for bankruptcy in 2020 and has been in the process of shrinking its brick-and-mortar footprint, is apparently closing its SF store in the mall within two weeks. SFGate got the news from an anonymous employee at the store, who said the store's last day would be January 22.

J. Crew has yet to confirm this closure. The company is similarly closed a location in Portland, Oregon at this time last year, and they underwent a similar round of closures in January 2022.

This news comes two days after the Chronicle reported that Hollister had already shut down its store in the SF Centre.

In December, SF's only LEGO Store, which was on the lower level of the center in the older, formerly Nordstrom-anchored portion, closed its doors as well.

Shakeup among the tenants in the mall has been fairly inevitable, as the entire property is in receivership and in the process of being readied for a sale to a new owner.

European-owned Westfield, now a subsidiary of Paris-based Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE, is reportedly divesting itself of American mall assets, and announced last spring that it was walking away from its loan and turning over the SF property to its lender.

With the J. Crew closure, the only J. Crew retail stores remaining will be a Stanford Shopping Center and in Corte Madera. In early 2020, J. Crew had 181 stores nationwide and 170 factory stores.

The number of retail stores was down to 120 as of November 2023, according to a company statement, though it now as 215 factory stores, as well as 154 stores for its Madewell brand.

Photo via Yelp