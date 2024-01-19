- The rain is coming, and will be here by afternoon. It may be dry this morning, but as you can see in the animation below, a wall of rain is moving toward swiftly toward the coast. [NWSBay Area/X]
Good morning early risers! Good news: it's looking mostly dry for your AM commute. Bad news: for your PM commute...not so much. Here's an animation timing today's rainfall but in general expect showers around this afternoon and evening. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ECPyigqjSr— NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 19, 2024
- It'll be a wet weekend in general, with a few breaks in between. After this first storm hitting Friday, more rain will arrive Saturday morning and continue throughout the day, on and off, pretty much through all of Sunday. [Chronicle]
- A not-so-quick Vacaville resident who allegedly robbed a gas station was easily located by police via the rental car company he used to rent the getaway car. [KRON4]
- East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee has responded to presidential candidate Nikki Haley's comments about America never having been a racist country, saying, "Racism, institutional racism, is in the DNA of this country." [KRON4]
- The Computer History Museum in Mountain View is honoring a milestone this month: The 40th birthday of the Apple Macintosh. [NBC Bay Area]
- A mistrial was declared after the jury deadlocked in the trial against a former SoCal police officer who fatally shot an intellectually disabled man who punched a security guard at a Costco in 2019. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Biden Administration just canceled another $5 billion in student loan debt, but this is mostly for teachers, nurses, and those working in public service. [New York Times]