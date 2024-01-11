- After a Wednesday morning avalanche at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort took the life of 66-year-old Marin resident Kenneth Kidd, the resort had another avalanche Thursday afternoon. This avalanche was on the other side of the mountain in an area known as Wolverine Bowl, and there are currently no reported injuries. [KGO]
- After numerous delays, the California Department of Fish & Wildlife has declared that Dungeness crab season will finally begin next Thursday, January 18. That’s welcome news for seafood lovers, but fishers will surely be frustrated that a 50% trap reduction will be in effect to protect migrating whales. [Examiner]
- Do you want a California state treasurer who has been to Burning Man? If so, former Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf is running for the office. Current state treasurer Fiona Ma is running for lieutenant governor, and in her campaign announcement, Schaaf said she’s already lined up the endorsements of former Senator Barbara Boxer, state Senator Scott Wiener, and Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin. [KPIX]
- While cable host and SF hater Jim Cramer said nice things about SF during his visit for the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon went on Fox News and talked shit about us. “San Francisco is in far worse shape than New York," Dimon said on Fox News’ Mornings with Maria. "Any city who doesn’t do a good job, it will lose its population." [SF Business Times]
- Supervisor Matt Dorsey has been stripped of his chairmanship of the Board of Supervisors Rules committee, and the way more progressive (and soon-to-be termed-out) Supervisor Hillary Ronen is getting his chair seat. [Chronicle]
- Two Vallejo illegal marijuana growers pleaded guilty to bribing a building inspector with $27,000 to make their violation problems go away, as little did they know the inspector was recording their conversations and working with law enforcement. [KPIX]
Image: Overhead view of cooked crab on wooden server with utensils and spices (Getty Images)