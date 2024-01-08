Cable news shouter Jim Cramer once claimed SF and the Embarcadero were so dangerous he wouldn’t let his staff “go out there by themselves, even in daytime.” But guess who’s now tweeting pictures from a luxe Embarcadero hotel, saying he’s “fired up” to be here.

Though it is not a huge conference in terms of attendance, the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is considered a bellwether event in the finance and investment sectors. And the 2024 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is now underway in San Francisco this week, perhaps to create headlines for its infamous $21 cups of coffee. Or maybe headlines about other matters?

CNBC’s Jim Cramer warns of how dangerous SF is.



He wouldn’t let staff go outside around the Embarcadero.



Not good for tourism#gbtbmedia pic.twitter.com/l3zkMwkP3c — Lou B (@LuigiCPA) February 24, 2022



Let’s turn back to 2022, when wildly gesticulating CNBC host and carnival barker Jim Cramer declared San Francisco was too dangerous to visit. “San Francisco I found dangerous,” Cramer declared on CNBC back then. “I don’t let my team go out there by themselves, even in daytime.” He then spun a tale about what he claims was a hammer attack on the Embarcadero that his wife foiled.

“CNBC’s Jim Cramer warns of how dangerous SF is,” charged a local tweeter. “He wouldn’t let staff go outside around the Embarcadero.”

getting fired up for JPM healthcare conference! pic.twitter.com/jPs43DrJ7U — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) January 7, 2024



Well well well, fast forward to Sunday morning, and where is Jim Cramer tweeting from now? And from where is Cramer saying that he’s “getting fired up for JPM healthcare conference!”?

He's gone from "I won't let my adult colleagues walk on the #sf Embarcadero during the day because of crime" #doomloop to literally staying on the Embarcadero for #JPM2024. 🤷 https://t.co/303BdSRzHE — Cara Tramontano (@theCara) January 8, 2024



To be fair, we cannot say with certainty that Jim Cramer is staying at that particular hotel room along the Embarcadero. But we can say with certainty that the photo posted to his account at 6:57 a.m. Sunday morning overlooks the Embarcadero, with some very hotel-looking lighting fixtures reflecting in the glare on the window. Welcome to SF Jim Cramer! Enjoy the $21 coffee!

Walgreens tonight will be amazing — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) January 8, 2024



And given the San Francisco Walgreens discourse, Cramer’s above tweet “Walgreens tonight will be amazing” could certainly be interpreted a number of ways. But in reality, Cramer is just promoting his Monday interview with Walgreens CEO Tim Wentworth.

Related: San Francisco Was Declared Dead, and Full of AIDS and Drugs and Homeless People, Multiple Times In the Last 50 Years [SFist]

Screenshot via CNBC