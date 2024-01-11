We have not been inundated with atmospheric river downpours yet this winter — knock on wood — but Saturday will be bringing one in our direction, with a larger storm making landfall in the Pacific Northwest.

San Francisco will be on the southern end of a band of moisture that will be colliding with the West Coast on Saturday, with some parts of far Northern California getting some initial rain late on Friday.

Expect either to wake up to rain on Saturday morning or to see some by the time the morning is out, and if you live in Sonoma or Mendocino counties, you will be getting heavier rain, and earlier.

As the Chronicle explains, rainfall totals for the North Bay could be as high as three inches on Saturday, with the range being 1 to 3. And in SF, it'll be three-quarters of an inch to an inch and a half, probably, with moderate rain hitting around noon.

The wetness should taper off Saturday evening, and we're looking at another sunny but chilly Sunday with highs around 56 degrees.

Expect yet another round of rain to hit SF around the middle of next week.

Photo: Jessica Knowldon