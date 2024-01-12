- A second avalanche occurred Thursday at Palisades Tahoe — in an inbound area of Alpine Meadows, but at a time when new skiers were present. The closeness of such relatively rare events, just one day apart, suggests that there is a persistent "weak layer" of snow in the area making the mountains especially prone to avalanches. [Chronicle / KTVU]
- There was also an avalanche in Idaho back country on Thursday that likely killed one man — two were rescued but one remained missing. [Associated Press]
- Four suspected South Bay gang members were arrested this week in connection with a Christmas Day robbery in Mountain View and a subsequent shooting at a home that injured a six-year-old boy. [KPIX]
- An American Canyon Police Department officer shot a suspect whom officers chased into Vallejo after a traffic stop on Thursday, and the condition of the suspect is not known. [KRON4]
- Passengers on that harrowing Alaska Airlines flight last Friday on which a piece of the fuselage blew out mid-flight have filed a class-action lawsuit against the airline and Boeing. [KPIX]
- A 29-year-old Bakersfield police officer has pleaded no contest to soliciting a prostitute last summer while in Daly City. [Bay Area News Group]
- BART has changed parking prices at eight stations, which includes both increases and decreases, but the largest increase was $1.80 at Millbrae Station. [KRON4]
Photo via a_dansky/Instagram