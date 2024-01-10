There was an avalanche Wednesday morning at Palisades Tahoe that reportedly buried multiple skiers who were among the first down a trail, and a search and rescue operation is underway.

The avalanche occurred around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, amid heavy snow, on a trail that had just opened for the first time this ski season. As one local resident wrote on social media, "KT-22 opened at 9 AM today (Wed 1/10) for the first time this season. Apparently the first group of skiers up the lift skied down in the bowl under the lift, triggering a massive avalanche that spanned the width of the entire bowl. Multiple people buried. Patrol is up there right now doing search and rescue operations. Multiple people missing. Pray they are found alive."

The resort also reported on the avalanche on Xitter, adding, "Both sides of our mountain will be closed for the day."

Detail from a trail map of Palisades Tahoe, showing the peak at KT-22 at left.

An image from the top of KT-22 in 2017. Photo via Palisades Tahoe Blog

The Sierra was expected to get a significant amount of snow Wednesday all day, with a storm system moving in from the north that was forecast to dump around a foot of snow, or more at higher elevations. This followed a similar storm that came through the mountains on Monday.

The Sierra Avalanche Center warned of "considerable" avalanche risk at all elevations on Wednesday in the Sierra backcountry, particularly in the early evening hours today, with gale-force winds adding to the danger.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene at Palisades, as KCRA reports.

We'll update you as we learn more.