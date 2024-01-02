- BART resumed normal service Tuesday morning after a derailment disaster early Monday that left nine injured and caused massive delays. The derailment happened outside Orinda station when an eastbound train left the trackway, appearing to try to switch tracks, and then sparked a fire; the cause of the accident is under investigation. [East Bay Times]
- A storm will be rolling in this afternoon, with heavy rains and wind expected across the Bay Area by 3 p.m., and showers starting earlier in the North Bay. Most of the rain will be winding down by 9 or 10 p.m. tonight. [KTVU]
- A high surf advisory has been issued for the entire NorCal coast, once again, in the wake of today's storm, beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, through 4 a.m. Thursday. [X/NWSBayArea]
- A fire broke out Monday night in an apartment building on the 1500 block of International Boulevard in Oakland, in the Rancho San Antonio neighborhood, and no casualties were reported. [Bay City News]
- A prominent Black sports journalist who lives in the East Bay, Marc Spears, says that he and his friends were racially profiled and treated poorly by store employees at a Healdsburg business, and the business has apologized. [Chronicle]
- The annual Polar Plunge at Ocean Beach, at the foot of Taraval Street, unofficially organized by the Riptide bar, took place Monday under blue skies, with hundreds participating. [Chronicle]
- An intruder (and likely Trump fanatic) apparently broke into the Colorado Supreme Court building in Denver overnight, around 1 a.m. local time Tuesday, and fired some shots before being arrested. [CBS News]
Photo: Chandler Cruttendon