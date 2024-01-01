A person died early Monday in a fireworks mishap on Treasure Island, less than an hour into the new year.

The SFPD responded to the 1200 block of Exposition Drive on Treasure Island at aroun 12:45 a.m. Monday, on a report that a person was injured by a firework.

As the KPIX reports, arriving officers found the person suffering from life-threatening injuries, and attempted to render aid.

The victim was soon pronounced dead, even before paramedics arrived at the scene, as the Chronicle reports.

Per KTVU, "People who live nearby say they heard an explosion and some screaming just after midnight."

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444.