- A person was struck and killed by a driver doing donuts — possibly during a sideshow? — in Oakland after midnight on New Year's Eve. The incident happened at 12:45 a.m., and the driver fled the scene after striking the person on a sidewalk. [NBC Bay Area]
- A BART train partially derailed leaving Orinda Station headed eastbound on Monday morning, injuring nine people. The derailment took place just after 9 a.m., and sparked a fire that damaged two train cars. [KPIX]
Developing News: This is SKY7 video over the BART tracks between the Orinda and Lafayette stations after a train partially derailed and caught fire. Latest here: https://t.co/2raUMv843t pic.twitter.com/2a3u1MFkGT— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) January 1, 2024
- One person was killed and three others were injured in separate shooting incidents in Oakland overnight. A 19-year-old was killed just before 5:15 a.m. Monday on the 1900 block of 36th Avenue, marking the city's first homicide of the new year. [East Bay Times]
- An AC Transit bus driver was injured by shattered glass from a stray bullet in a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on the 6600 block of Foothill Boulevard in Oakland. [KRON4]
- Another storm is heading our way, with the bulk of the rain expected to fall Tuesday night into Wednesday. [KRON4]
- The San Francisco Fire Department rescued a swimmer Monday at Ocean Beach, near the Moraga Street stairs, and the swimmer was uninjured. [X/SFFD]
- An encampment seems to have returned to the Wood Street area in Oakland, and a fire broke out underneath the I-880 and I-580 overpasses in the area on Monday morning. [KTVU]
- The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2024 was born just after midnight at Kaiser Hospital in San Francisco. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo via X/SFBART