A crash Monday night at the southwestern edge of San Francisco, near the Oceanview neighborhood on Junipero Serra Boulevard/Highway 1, left one person dead and two others with serious injuries.

The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. Monday, as KRON4 reports, in the area of Junipero Serra Boulevard and Palmetto Avenue, just north of the 280 interchange. The single vehicle rolled over and landed upside-down, and it's not yet clear what contributed to the crash — though speed was likely a factor.

Drugs and alcohol could have been contributing factors as well, though that is not yet clear.

Arriving CHP and SFPD officers found one individual lying on the ground, who had been ejected from the vehicle, and that individual was later pronounced dead at the scene. Two other occupants of the car were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, as KTVU reported.

Southbound car traffic on Highway 1 was temporarily diverted onto Alemany Boulevard.

The SFPD says that all information about the crash remains preliminary, and we may learn more.

The current condition of the two hospitalized individuals is not known.

This is a developing story.