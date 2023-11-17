Two people have been arrested in connection with the bizarre discovery of a human body inside a duffel bag outside the perimeter of this year’s Outside Lands festival, but the pair are so far only charged with unlawful disposal of the body, and the cause of the victim’s death is still undetermined.

Surely the strangest and most disturbing aspect to this year’s Outside Lands festival was the discovery of a human body inside a duffel bag near the festival grounds, a grisly find by someone walking a dog around Fulton Street and 22nd Avenue, not far from Stow Lake, just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night as some of the fest's final acts were taking the stage. The following day we learned the identity of the victim, 37-year-old Kelly Koike, whose mother said she lived on the streets of SF and suffered from mental illness.

On Aug 13, 2023 officers from @SFPDRichmond responded to Fulton/22nd regarding a deceased person. The Medical Examiner has ruled the cause of death undetermined although 2 arrests have been made in connection to the incident. ➡️ https://t.co/wINaNY089k pic.twitter.com/7KUbdRPCiv — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) November 17, 2023



The case is back in the news, though most of the pressing questions surrounding the incident are still unanswered. The Chronicle reports that two people have been arrested in connection with the case, though a Thursday afternoon announcement from the SFPD notes these two suspects are charged with unlawful disposal of the body, not the death itself.

The two suspects are 26-year-old Alexander Madden and 33-year-old female Emilia Beckhusen, and both are charged with unlawful disposal of human remains and conspiracy. The announcement makes no mention of whether the two are suspected of any responsibility in Koike’s death.

But the announcement does say that the Medical Examiner’s office “declared the death suspicious” and that the case is being investigated by the SFPD Homicide Detail. Though per KRON4, the Medical Examiner’s office has still not determined the cause of death.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Photo: Getty Images