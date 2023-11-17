- After hosting another APEC event Thursday night at the Legion of Honor, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan temporary spending bill that averts a government shutdown, while still in SF. Apparently they just emailed him the bill? Not sure how that works. [KTVU]
- One person died Thursday night in a multi-vehicle crash on I-880 in Hayward. The crash happened in the northbound lanes near A Street around 9:45 p.m. [KPIX]
- A Bay Area photographer, Ian Servin, documented all the surveillance aircraft swirling over San Francisco during APEC using a long-exposure shot on his camera. [SFGate]
- There's still another six weeks left in the year, and San Francisco has passed the all-time record for fatal overdoses in 2023. [Examiner]
- While out of work as Oakland's recent former chief of police, LeRonne Armstrong has been working as a volunteer assistant basketball coach for the boys' team at Bishop O'Dowd High School. [KTVU]
- Oscar Grant's uncle, Cephus “Uncle Bobby” Johnson of San Jose, has been appointed by Governor Newsom to serve on the state's Peace Officer Standards Accountability Advisory Board. [Chronicle]
- A state court ruling means that San Francisco is probably on the hook for millions of dollars in tax money that was overcharged to the Westin St. Francis Hotel. [Chronicle]
Photo: Ian Servin