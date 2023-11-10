- State Sen. Scott Wiener is pushing for the state to provide stop-gap funding out of the general fund to save BART. BART continues to run at a significant deficit, and federal pandemic funds will run out in 2025. [KPIX]
- A 67-year-old Belmont man was charged this week with two felony counts in connection with making email threats against a San Mateo County judge who ordered the man's guns taken away from him in a 2019 case. The threats were made this past May, the judge said, by Edward Warren Day. [Bay Area News Group]
- A driver was hospitalized following a freeway-style shooting on the Richmond Parkway Thursday evening. [NBC Bay Area]
- Heather Knight, now at the New York Times, has a piece about how SF is racing to spiff itself up before the arrival of APEC attendees. [New York Times]
- Jan Sramek, the founder and CEO of California Forever, the outfit that is seeking to turn thousands of acres of Solano County farmland into a new, utopian, "walkable" city, took a Sacramento TV reporter on a first tour of the land itself. [KCRA3]
- A large group of protesters shut down the entrance to the UC Santa Cruz campus on Thursday in support of Palestinians and in protest of Israel's attacks on civilians. [Bay Area News Group]
- A new California law requires media literacy classes in all K-12 schools, which include lessons on recognizing fake news. [CalMatters]
Photo: Scott Szarapka