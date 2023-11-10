A man ended up in the cold Bay waters early Friday in Islais Creak, and San Francisco Fire Department rescue swimmers were on hand to rescue him.

The circumstances of what happened around 6 a.m. Friday aren't entirely clear. But as KTVU reports, witnesses reported hearing a man calling for help at 6:07 a.m. in the vicinity of Pier 90, which is near India Basin and Amador Street.

The man had apparently been on one of the crumbling docks in the area and it had collapsed, landing him in the water with no easy way to get out.

SFFD Bay Rescue swimmers from Rescue Squad 1 with Engine 25 and Truck 9 were on the scene performing a rescue at 6:27 a.m.

Fire department paramedics were reportedly evaluating the man.