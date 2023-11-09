- Sonoma Valley High School and three other schools were on lockdown for nearly five hours Thursday over a “credible” shooting threat, but the students were released just before 3 p.m. Sonoma police say the threat came from “a call,” and per KGO, the threat was initially deemed credible enough to lock down Sonoma Valley High, Creekside High School, Adele Harrison Middle School, and Prestwood Elementary School. [Santa Rosa Press Democrat]
With the flip of a switch at the Macy's 33rd Annual Tree Lighting ceremony, the holiday season brilliantly and beautifully announced its arrival in San Francisco. https://t.co/u3JUsXEShb pic.twitter.com/BODCLAryFp— NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) November 10, 2022
- The big Macy’s Christmas tree at Union Square will be lit Thursday night, on the curiously early date of November 9, just as it was last year. Union Square Shopping says “there will be no Tree Lighting Event again this year,” just as there ws no official event last year. Though as we see from the video above, last year there was at least still a “3, 2, 1” countdown last year, so maybe there will be another countdown Thursday night? [Union Square Shopping]
Introducing the Phase 1 Lineup for the 2024 Noise Pop Festival! 💥 Featuring Snail Mail, The Mountain Goats (Solo), Cherry Glazerr & Much more!— Noise Pop (@noisepop) November 9, 2023
- The Noise Pop Festival announced the initial band lineup for their 31st annual fest (February 22 - March 3, 2024). Highlight artists include indie rockers Snail Mail, a solo set by John Darnielle of the Mountain Goats, and L.A. rockers Cherry Glazerr, with more acts scheduled to be announced. [Noise Pop]
- A Palisades Tahoe employee died in a snowmobile accident early Thursday morning, after his snowmobile collided with rocks while he was working on snowmaking operations. [SFGate]
- Facebook/Meta managed to unload a 719,000 square-foot Moffett Green campus in Sunnyvale they were trying to sublease, and the buyer is, of all companies, Walmart. [Chronicle]
- Napa County might be getting a Margaritaville Resort at Lake Berryessa, a proposed $95 million facility with restaurants, cabins, and a boat marina, part of a chain of resorts founded by the late singer Jimmy Buffett. [KGO]
