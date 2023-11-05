- Early Saturday morning, a SamTrans bus collided with a building in San Francisco near Third Street and Marin Street, resulting in a suspected gas leak that PG&E came to repair. The bus driver was hospitalized, and the police have initiated an investigation into the incident. [KNTV]
- A San Francisco homeowner discovered a wild male coyote making himself comfortable on their outdoor patio couch, prompting a call to animal control. However, officials said that the coyote was simply enjoying the comfortable couch and was in good health. [Chronicle]
Friday Field Notes: Coyote on a Couch. Officer Mullen encouraged this sleepy coyote couch potato to move along and find a more coyote-appropriate (but less comfy) place to sleep. He listened and followed her advice. #Coyotes #animalcontrol #wildlife #couchcoyote pic.twitter.com/hIm2LnioSs— SF Animal Care & Control (@SFACC) November 3, 2023
- In more wild animal news, a wolf hybrid is on the loose near Sebastopol. Police warned that nearby residents should watch out. [KTVU]
- The head of the California Arts Council, Jonathan Moscone, who held the position for less than two years, is stepping down from his role as the state's top arts official. Appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in April 2022, Moscone said he’s returning to the private sector effective on December 15th. [Chronicle]
- Thousands of demonstrators assembled at San Francisco's Civic Center in solidarity with Palestinians, denouncing the inhumane conditions and destruction in Gaza. The Bay Area has held many protests since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas War. [KNTV]
- A person is in critical condition after a fire near the Oakland Coliseum on Friday. [KRON4]