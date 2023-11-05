A person was stabbed amid a dispute between two groups at the 24th Street BART plaza on Saturday afternoon.

James Allison, a BART spokesperson, said that the victim is expected to survive, according to KNTV. The incident also reportedly delayed BART trains around 5 p.m.

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. There is a 10-minute delay on the San Francisco Line in the SFO and Millbrae directions due to earlier police activity at 24th and Mission. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) November 5, 2023

One suspect was arrested and two more fled the scene, according to authorities, who said that two larger groups got into an argument that escalated to the alleged stabbing.

The incident apparently drew a heavy police presence, as Mission Local reported that three San Francisco police cars sped down Mission Street toward the BART station’s northeast plaza.

The incident follows another double stabbing last weekend in SF's Bernal Heights neighborhood, which left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Image via Unsplash/Jonathan Herman.