An Arab-Muslim Stanford student was apparently racially targeted in a deliberate hit-and-run on campus, officials say.

The incident took place at Campus Drive and Ayrshire Farm Lane, near student housing around 2 p.m. on Friday, per the Chronicle. The student reportedly said that the driver of a black Toyota SUV with California plates made eye contact with the victim while they were walking, and accelerated to strike, then sped away yelling “fuck you people.”

Stanford officials said in a statement that the victim described the driver as a white male in his mid-20s, with short dirty-blond hair and a short beard, wearing a gray shirt and round framed eyeglasses. The vehicle was reportedly a black Toyota 4Runner, 2015 or newer, with California plates, a mounted rear tire and a Toyota logo in the center of the wheel.

“Stanford is continuing to work to provide a safe and secure campus environment in the context of heightened tensions related to the events in Israel and Gaza,” campus officials added. “This includes additional security that has been deployed at key locations on campus.”

California Highway Patrol has launched an investigation into whether the hit-and-run is a hate crime. The student reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently receiving medical care, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP at 650-779-2700 or Stanford public safety at 650-329-2413.

Feature image via Unsplash/Y S.