- It's going to be a hot couple of days around the Bay Area, as our Actual Summer is not through with us yet. Or is it 3rd Summer already? [Bay Area News Group / Chronicle]
- In her first State of the City address since being elected, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao addressed the city's laundry list of problems, and said she was "determined" to fix things. "The surge in crime and violence we are seeing on our streets is unacceptable," she said. [KTVU]
- In another tragic example of the risks of police chases, a 76-year-old man was crushed between two parked cars in Vallejo Tuesday afternoon. The bystander was standing between the two cars when a suspect fleeing police rammed into them at high speed, killing the man. [Chronicle]
- X/Twitter is testing out charging new users $1 per month for the privilege of being able to post, retweet, or like posts — but the test is currently only for new users in New Zealand and the Philippines. Owner Elon Musk says the hope is that this will make it much harder to run bots on the platform and "disrupt the experience of other X users." [KRON4]
- Supervisor Hillary Ronen says she now supports the proposed tiny-house village for the homeless on the former Walgreens site at 16th and Mission, after previously opposing it — and it may open by spring. [Mission Local]
- A former 15-year employee of 41-year-old Upper Haight clothing store Distractions, Laura Rifkin, says she hopes to reopen the store with some additional financial support after it plans to close this month. [Chronicle]
- U.S. intelligence, and President Biden, are backing the findings of Israeli intelligence, which says that a blast that killed and injured hundreds at a hospital in Gaza was caused by a misfired rocket shot by a Hamas affiliate group, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, from inside Gaza. [New York Times]
Photo: Andi Wieser