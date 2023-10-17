- Another brutal escalation in the Israel-Gaza violence Tuesday, as the bombing of a Gaza City hospital killed “hundreds of people,” and both sides are pointing the finger at each other. Hamas said the attack was an Israeli airstrike, while Israel claims it was a misfired Palestinian rocket. Oh, and President Joe Biden arrives in Israel tonight. [Associated Press]
- Supervisor Aaron Peskin’s measure to end remote public comment passed the SF Board of Supervisors by an 8-3 vote Tuesday, after a recent surge in racist comments. The ban only applies to remote comments submitted over the phone. People can still comment in person at board meetings, and there will be remote comment exceptions for individuals with disabilities. [Examiner]
- The electile dysfunction continues in the US House of Representatives, as Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan fell short in Tuesday’s Speaker vote, and delayed the next vote until Wednesday. Hilariously, Democratic representative Hakeem Jeffries got a dozen more votes than Jordan in the Republican-controlled House. But Jordan will try again Wednesday, as Nancy Pelosi chortles while eating ice cream. [NY Times]
- Berkeley resident Joel Lusk had been reported missing in Sierra County on October 9, and the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office announced they found his deceased body in the Packer Saddle area. [KRON4]
- A vacant former real estate office at 3293 Mission Street (at 29th Street) could become a movie theater called the Portal, according to documents submitted to the Planning Department. [Chronicle]
- Manny’s owner Manny Yekutiel is stepping down from his position on the SFMTA board, and given his closeness to SF mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie, one wonders if Yekutiel may be joining the Lurie campaign. [@Jerold_Chinn via Twitter]
