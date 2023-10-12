- Oakland’s Grand Bakery, which describes itself as the “The Bay's oldest kosher bakery,” could be yours for just $1. Owner Sam Tobis says he’s just too busy because he’s also a partner at Saul's Restaurant and Deli in Berkeley, so he has an essay contest and application form on the basis of which he will choose the lucky new $1 owner. [KTVU]
- The SF teachers’ union voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike Wednesday night, with 97% of the nearly 3,000 voters approving it. But there will still be a couple more weeks of negotiations before any strike would occur. The ongoing payroll problems are a big motivating factor in favor of the strike, plus the school custodians are thinking of striking too, so classes could be canceled entirely until this all works out. [Mission Local]
- 41-year-old Haight Street burner-type apparel shop Distractions is closing permanently, effective October 31. Owner Jim Siegel is retiring, and his long search for a new owner has proven fruitless. Meanwhile, the shop is running a 50% off sale on remaining inventory. [SFGate]
- Heads up, Princess Diaries fans, the Pac Heights house that served as the setting for “Grove High School" in the 2001 film is on the market for a reported $6.5 million. [TMZ]
- The likelihood of a strong El Nino event has gone up, but that doesn’t necessarily really mean the guarantee of a rainy winter, as the last strong El Nino in 2016 was just an average year for rainfall. [Chronicle]
- “About a dozen” people showed up at a SAG-AFTRA strike rally at the Golden Gate Bridge on Thursday, after contract negotiations between actors and studios were suspended. [KGO]
- For whatever reason, GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy and South Bay congressional rep Ro Khanna are going to debate, or at least, that’s what they claim on Twitter. [NY Times]
